Not Alone in Here. @lottalosten and I made another horror short in quarantine. We tried something different this time and it’s our longest short yet at over 6 minutes.

Vimeo: https://t.co/irLBspwgks

YouTube: https://t.co/4IBY73ksTS pic.twitter.com/DHzIqbsfag

— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) May 17, 2020