This is CLIP #5 of 12 this scene was sort of intertwined with the previous clip "Bill's father looks in the basement". But I honestly I felt it deserved it's own personal moment in the spotlight.It dives right into the horror and hate Henry has towards his clearly abusive and sadistic father Butch.Played here brilliantly by Nicholas Hamilton Actor & Stuart Hughes. 🤡🎈🐢🎪🌌⛵️🚲🃏IT YouTube Channel ➡ bit.do/IT-YouTubeChannelIT on Instagram ➡ Instagram.com/ITthemoviesFacebook ➡ facebook.com/StephenKingIT