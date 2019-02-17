Il biopic di Bryan Singer è il principale favorito, insieme a A Star is Born, nelle categorie tecniche del suono agli Oscar, e ha vinto il premio per il miglior sonoro, che dovrebbe poi tradursi in un Oscar al miglior missaggio sonoro (un anno fa Dunkirk vinse entrambi).
A vincere il premio nella categoria animazione L’Isola dei Cani, mentre il premio per il miglior documentario è andato a Free Solo. Il premio alla carriera è andata al premio Oscar Lee Orloff, noto per il suo lavoro in film come Terminator 2: Il Giorno del Giudizio, The Abyss, Pirati dei Caraibi e Il Patriota. Steven Spielberg ha invece ricevuto il CAS Filmmaker Award.
Ecco tutti i premi:
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Bohemian Rhapsody
Production Mixer – John Casali
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – Niv Adiri, CAS
ADR Mixer – Mike Tehrani
Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard
Foley Mixer – Jemma Riley Tolch
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
Isle of Dogs
Original Dialogue Mixer – Darrin Moore
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio
Re-recording Mixer – Wayne Lemmer
Scoring Mixer – Xavier Forcioli
Scoring Mixer – Simon Rhodes
Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud, CAS
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
Free Solo
Production Mixer – Jim Hurst
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Ric Schnupp
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – Joana Niza Braga
TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Part 1) The Man Who Would Be Vogue
Production Mixer – John Bauman, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Earle, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CAS
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz, CAS
Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy
Production Mixer – Mathew Price, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Ron Bochar, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara, CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR
Mozart in the Jungle: Domo Arigato
Production Mixer – Ryotaro Harada
Re-recording Mixer – Andy D’Addario
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jacobson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer – Gary DeLeone
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Bhutan)
Re-Recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon, CAS
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION
Dugan Automixing in Sound Devices 633 Compact Mixer
Manufacturer: Dan Dugan Sound Design
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION
RX 7
Manufacturer: iZotope, Inc.
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
Anna Wozniewicz
Chapman University – Orange, CA
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
