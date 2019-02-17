Fai clic qui per inviare l'articolo via mail ad un amico (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

a vincere la 55esima edizione dei Cinema Audio Society Awards che si è tenuta sabato sera.

Il biopic di Bryan Singer è il principale favorito, insieme a A Star is Born, nelle categorie tecniche del suono agli Oscar, e ha vinto il premio per il miglior sonoro, che dovrebbe poi tradursi in un Oscar al miglior missaggio sonoro (un anno fa Dunkirk vinse entrambi).

A vincere il premio nella categoria animazione L’Isola dei Cani, mentre il premio per il miglior documentario è andato a Free Solo. Il premio alla carriera è andata al premio Oscar Lee Orloff, noto per il suo lavoro in film come Terminator 2: Il Giorno del Giudizio, The Abyss, Pirati dei Caraibi e Il Patriota. Steven Spielberg ha invece ricevuto il CAS Filmmaker Award.

Ecco tutti i premi:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Bohemian Rhapsody

Production Mixer – John Casali

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin

Re-recording Mixer – Niv Adiri, CAS

ADR Mixer – Mike Tehrani

Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard

Foley Mixer – Jemma Riley Tolch

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

Isle of Dogs

Original Dialogue Mixer – Darrin Moore

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio

Re-recording Mixer – Wayne Lemmer

Scoring Mixer – Xavier Forcioli

Scoring Mixer – Simon Rhodes

Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud, CAS

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

Free Solo

Production Mixer – Jim Hurst

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Ric Schnupp

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – David Boulton

Foley Mixer – Joana Niza Braga

TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Part 1) The Man Who Would Be Vogue

Production Mixer – John Bauman, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Joe Earle, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CAS

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz, CAS

Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy

Production Mixer – Mathew Price, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Ron Bochar, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman

ADR Mixer – David Boulton

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara, CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

Mozart in the Jungle: Domo Arigato

Production Mixer – Ryotaro Harada

Re-recording Mixer – Andy D’Addario

Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jacobson, CAS

ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen

Foley Mixer – Gary DeLeone

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Bhutan)

Re-Recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon, CAS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION

Dugan Automixing in Sound Devices 633 Compact Mixer

Manufacturer: Dan Dugan Sound Design

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION

RX 7

Manufacturer: iZotope, Inc.

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Anna Wozniewicz

Chapman University – Orange, CA