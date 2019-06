View this post on Instagram

Had an amazing time working on Shazam with director David Sandburg @ponysmasher , costume designer Leah Butler @justleahbutler, @f_cervantes3 and the rest of the Costume team. Film Illusions did an amazing job with all of the suits and I absolutely love the film! I’ve had the honor of working on a lot of films over the span of my career and this is by far one of my top favorites. Big thank you to producer Jeffery Chernov for bringing me on board! #conceptart #zbrush #costumeconceptart #dc #shazam #captainmarvel #keyshot #dcu #blackadam #thewizardshazam