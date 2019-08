View this post on Instagram

Finally getting around to posting this work. Here is my costume concept art for #shazam. Had an incredible time working on this project with director David Sandburg @ponysmasher and costume designer @leahmbutlerstyle and @f_cervantes3 The suit is heavily influenced by the new 52 Shazam. I’m really proud of this one, got to incorporate elements from my favorite versions of the character throughout the comics and one of my favorite DC animated films, “War”. As well as adding a few you original touches here and there. There are few things that changed in the costume after my time on it. The major change was the shoes. We were originally trying to make the sandals work from new 52, but ended up going back to the classic boots, which I think works really well. A lot of hard work from a lot of talented people went into this suit and the rest of the Shazam family. Couldn’t of been happier with how it turned out. Big shout out to The amazing team at @filmillusionsinc for bringing the characters to life! And lastly, big thank you to producer Jeffery Chernov, for bringing me on board.