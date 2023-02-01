ACE Eddie Awards 2023: le nomination del premio dei montatori

1 Febbraio 2023
elvis migliori blockbuster

La stagione dei premi continua, e con l’avvicinarsi degli Oscar proseguono anche gli annunci delle nomination ai premi dei sindacati. Oggi tocca agli ACE Eddie Awards, i premi della American Cinema Editors, il sindacato dei montatori. È un premio di categoria molto importante, perché nonostante siano suddivisi in specifiche tipologie (film drammatico e commedia), spesso uno dei vincitori si ritrova poi con l’Oscar al montaggio in mano. Degli ultimi 31 vincitori agli ACE Eddie, 22 hanno vinto l’Oscar. Non è avvenuto però negli ultimi tre anni. L’anno scorso King Richard vinse l’Eddie come miglior film drammatico e Tick, Tick… BOOM! vinse come miglior film commedia/musical. L’Oscar andò invece a Dune.

In questo caso, i film nominati all’Eddie che hanno anche una nomination all’Oscar per il montaggio sono:

  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Chi resta a secco di nomination all’Eddie è Gli spiriti dell’isola.

Ecco tutti i candidati, la 73 esima edizione degli ACE Eddie Awards si terrà il 5 marzo.

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO FILM DRAMMATICO

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
    Sven Budelmann
  • Elvis
    Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond
  • Tár
    Monika Willi
  • Top Gun: Maverick
    Eddie Hamilton
  • The Woman King
    Terilyn A. Shropshire

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN FILM COMMEDIA / MUSICAL

  • Gli Spiriti dell’Isola
    Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Paul Rogers
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    Bob Ducsay
  • The Menu
    Christopher Tellefsen
  • Triangle of Sadness
    Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

  • Troppo cattivi
    John Venzon
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
    Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein
  • Marcel the Shell
    Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley
  • Il gatto con gli stivali 2
    James Ryan
  • Red
    Nicholas C. Smith

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN DOCUMENTARIO

  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
    Amy Foote, Joe Bini, Brian A. Kates
  • Fire of Love
    Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput
  • Good Night Oppy
    Helen Kearns, Rejh Cabrera
  • Moonage Daydream
    Brett Morgen
  • Navalny
    Langdon Page, Maya Hawke

Le nomination streaming / serie:

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical)

  • The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”
    Steve Ross
  • George Carlin’s American Dream
    Joe Beshenkovsky
  • The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”
    Barry Poltermann
  • Luci and Desi
    Robert A. Martinez
  • Pelosi in the House
    Geof Bartz

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

  • The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”
    Brian Schnuckel
  • How I Met Your Father: “Timing Is Everything”
    Susan Federman
  • The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”
    Chris Poulos

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

  • Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”
    Kyle Reiter, Isaac Hagy
  • Barry: “710N”
    Franky Guttman
  • Barry: “Starting Now”
    Ali Greer
  • The Bear: “System”
    Joanna Naugle
  • Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”
    Shelly Westerman, Payton Koch

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

  • Andor: “One Way Out”
    Simon Smith
  • Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”
    Aaron I. Butler, Julio Perez IV
  • Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”
    Laura Zempel, Julio Perez IV, Nikola Boyanov
  • Severance: “In Perpetuity”
    Geoffrey Richman, Erica Freed Marker
  • Severance: “The We We Are”
    Geoffrey Richman

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Non-Theatrical)

  • Fire Island
    Brian A. Kates
  • Hocus Pocus 2
    Julia Wong
  • A Jazzman’s Blues
    Maysie Hoy
  • Prey
    Angela M. Catanzaro, Claudia Castello
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
    Jamie Kennedy

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

  • Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”
    Joe Leonar
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”
    Kelley Dixon, Josh Earl
  • Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”
    Anna Hauger, David Eisenberg, Yoni Reiss, Anthony McAfee
  • The White Lotus: “Abduction”
    Heather Persons
    The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”
    John M. Valerio

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

  • Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”
    Isaiah Camp, Joe Mikan, Alexander Rubinow
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”
    Cassie Bennitt, Matt Rudge, Duncan Moir, Nic Zimmerman, Jack Foxton, Neil Clarkson
  • Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”
    Paula Salhany, Brandon Kiefer, Andrew Pattison, Catherine Lee, Victoria Lesiw

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”
    Stephanie Filo, Bradinn French, Taylor Mason, S. Robyn Wilson
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”
    Anthony Miale Ryan Barger
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special”
    Cori Wapnowska, Jon Higgins

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES

  • Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”
    Felipe Salazar
  • Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”
    Jeremy Reuben
  • Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”
    Kirk Baxter

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING

  • Adriana Guevara, New York University
  • Jazmin Jamias, American Film Institute
  • Tianze Sun, American Film Institute

Trovate tutte le notizie sugli Oscar nella nostra sezione.

