ACE Eddie Awards 2023: le nomination del premio dei montatori

La stagione dei premi continua, e con l’avvicinarsi degli Oscar proseguono anche gli annunci delle nomination ai premi dei sindacati. Oggi tocca agli ACE Eddie Awards, i premi della American Cinema Editors, il sindacato dei montatori. È un premio di categoria molto importante, perché nonostante siano suddivisi in specifiche tipologie (film drammatico e commedia), spesso uno dei vincitori si ritrova poi con l’Oscar al montaggio in mano. Degli ultimi 31 vincitori agli ACE Eddie, 22 hanno vinto l’Oscar. Non è avvenuto però negli ultimi tre anni. L’anno scorso King Richard vinse l’Eddie come miglior film drammatico e Tick, Tick… BOOM! vinse come miglior film commedia/musical. L’Oscar andò invece a Dune.

In questo caso, i film nominati all’Eddie che hanno anche una nomination all’Oscar per il montaggio sono:

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Chi resta a secco di nomination all’Eddie è Gli spiriti dell’isola.

Ecco tutti i candidati, la 73 esima edizione degli ACE Eddie Awards si terrà il 5 marzo.

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO FILM DRAMMATICO

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Sven Budelmann

Sven Budelmann Elvis

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond Tár

Monika Willi

Monika Willi Top Gun: Maverick

Eddie Hamilton

Eddie Hamilton The Woman King

Terilyn A. Shropshire

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN FILM COMMEDIA / MUSICAL

Gli Spiriti dell’Isola

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Rogers

Paul Rogers Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Bob Ducsay

Bob Ducsay The Menu

Christopher Tellefsen

Christopher Tellefsen Triangle of Sadness

Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Troppo cattivi

John Venzon

John Venzon Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein

Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein Marcel the Shell

Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley

Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley Il gatto con gli stivali 2

James Ryan

James Ryan Red

Nicholas C. Smith

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN DOCUMENTARIO

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Amy Foote, Joe Bini, Brian A. Kates

Amy Foote, Joe Bini, Brian A. Kates Fire of Love

Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput

Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput Good Night Oppy

Helen Kearns, Rejh Cabrera

Helen Kearns, Rejh Cabrera Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen

Brett Morgen Navalny

Langdon Page, Maya Hawke

Le nomination streaming / serie:

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical)

The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”

Steve Ross

Steve Ross George Carlin’s American Dream

Joe Beshenkovsky

Joe Beshenkovsky The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”

Barry Poltermann

Barry Poltermann Luci and Desi

Robert A. Martinez

Robert A. Martinez Pelosi in the House

Geof Bartz

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”

Brian Schnuckel

Brian Schnuckel How I Met Your Father: “Timing Is Everything”

Susan Federman

Susan Federman The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”

Chris Poulos

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”

Kyle Reiter, Isaac Hagy

Kyle Reiter, Isaac Hagy Barry: “710N”

Franky Guttman

Franky Guttman Barry: “Starting Now”

Ali Greer

Ali Greer The Bear: “System”

Joanna Naugle

Joanna Naugle Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”

Shelly Westerman, Payton Koch

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

Andor: “One Way Out”

Simon Smith

Simon Smith Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

Aaron I. Butler, Julio Perez IV

Aaron I. Butler, Julio Perez IV Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”

Laura Zempel, Julio Perez IV, Nikola Boyanov

Laura Zempel, Julio Perez IV, Nikola Boyanov Severance: “In Perpetuity”

Geoffrey Richman, Erica Freed Marker

Geoffrey Richman, Erica Freed Marker Severance: “The We We Are”

Geoffrey Richman

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Non-Theatrical)

Fire Island

Brian A. Kates

Brian A. Kates Hocus Pocus 2

Julia Wong

Julia Wong A Jazzman’s Blues

Maysie Hoy

Maysie Hoy Prey

Angela M. Catanzaro, Claudia Castello

Angela M. Catanzaro, Claudia Castello Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jamie Kennedy

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”

Joe Leonar

Joe Leonar Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”

Kelley Dixon, Josh Earl

Kelley Dixon, Josh Earl Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”

Anna Hauger, David Eisenberg, Yoni Reiss, Anthony McAfee

Anna Hauger, David Eisenberg, Yoni Reiss, Anthony McAfee The White Lotus: “Abduction”

Heather Persons

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”

John M. Valerio

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”

Isaiah Camp, Joe Mikan, Alexander Rubinow

Isaiah Camp, Joe Mikan, Alexander Rubinow Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”

Cassie Bennitt, Matt Rudge, Duncan Moir, Nic Zimmerman, Jack Foxton, Neil Clarkson

Cassie Bennitt, Matt Rudge, Duncan Moir, Nic Zimmerman, Jack Foxton, Neil Clarkson Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”

Paula Salhany, Brandon Kiefer, Andrew Pattison, Catherine Lee, Victoria Lesiw

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”

Stephanie Filo, Bradinn French, Taylor Mason, S. Robyn Wilson

Stephanie Filo, Bradinn French, Taylor Mason, S. Robyn Wilson Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”

Anthony Miale Ryan Barger

Anthony Miale Ryan Barger My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special”

Cori Wapnowska, Jon Higgins

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”

Felipe Salazar

Felipe Salazar Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”

Jeremy Reuben

Jeremy Reuben Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”

Kirk Baxter

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING

Adriana Guevara, New York University

Jazmin Jamias, American Film Institute

Tianze Sun, American Film Institute

