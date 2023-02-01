ACE Eddie Awards 2023: le nomination del premio dei montatori

La stagione dei premi continua, e con l’avvicinarsi degli Oscar proseguono anche gli annunci delle nomination ai premi dei sindacati. Oggi tocca agli ACE Eddie Awards, i premi della American Cinema Editors, il sindacato dei montatori. È un premio di categoria molto importante, perché nonostante siano suddivisi in specifiche tipologie (film drammatico e commedia), spesso uno dei vincitori si ritrova poi con l’Oscar al montaggio in mano. Degli ultimi 31 vincitori agli ACE Eddie, 22 hanno vinto l’Oscar. Non è avvenuto però negli ultimi tre anni. L’anno scorso King Richard vinse l’Eddie come miglior film drammatico e Tick, Tick… BOOM! vinse come miglior film commedia/musical. L’Oscar andò invece a Dune.
In questo caso, i film nominati all’Eddie che hanno anche una nomination all’Oscar per il montaggio sono:
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Chi resta a secco di nomination all’Eddie è Gli spiriti dell’isola.
Ecco tutti i candidati, la 73 esima edizione degli ACE Eddie Awards si terrà il 5 marzo.
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO FILM DRAMMATICO
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
Sven Budelmann
- Elvis
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond
- Tár
Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick
Eddie Hamilton
- The Woman King
Terilyn A. Shropshire
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN FILM COMMEDIA / MUSICAL
- Gli Spiriti dell’Isola
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Rogers
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Bob Ducsay
- The Menu
Christopher Tellefsen
- Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
- Troppo cattivi
John Venzon
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein
- Marcel the Shell
Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley
- Il gatto con gli stivali 2
James Ryan
- Red
Nicholas C. Smith
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN DOCUMENTARIO
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Amy Foote, Joe Bini, Brian A. Kates
- Fire of Love
Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput
- Good Night Oppy
Helen Kearns, Rejh Cabrera
- Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
- Navalny
Langdon Page, Maya Hawke
Le nomination streaming / serie:
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical)
- The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”
Steve Ross
- George Carlin’s American Dream
Joe Beshenkovsky
- The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”
Barry Poltermann
- Luci and Desi
Robert A. Martinez
- Pelosi in the House
Geof Bartz
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
- The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”
Brian Schnuckel
- How I Met Your Father: “Timing Is Everything”
Susan Federman
- The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”
Chris Poulos
BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
- Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”
Kyle Reiter, Isaac Hagy
- Barry: “710N”
Franky Guttman
- Barry: “Starting Now”
Ali Greer
- The Bear: “System”
Joanna Naugle
- Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”
Shelly Westerman, Payton Koch
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES
- Andor: “One Way Out”
Simon Smith
- Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”
Aaron I. Butler, Julio Perez IV
- Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”
Laura Zempel, Julio Perez IV, Nikola Boyanov
- Severance: “In Perpetuity”
Geoffrey Richman, Erica Freed Marker
- Severance: “The We We Are”
Geoffrey Richman
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Non-Theatrical)
- Fire Island
Brian A. Kates
- Hocus Pocus 2
Julia Wong
- A Jazzman’s Blues
Maysie Hoy
- Prey
Angela M. Catanzaro, Claudia Castello
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jamie Kennedy
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES
- Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”
Joe Leonar
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”
Kelley Dixon, Josh Earl
- Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”
Anna Hauger, David Eisenberg, Yoni Reiss, Anthony McAfee
- The White Lotus: “Abduction”
Heather Persons
The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”
John M. Valerio
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
- Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”
Isaiah Camp, Joe Mikan, Alexander Rubinow
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”
Cassie Bennitt, Matt Rudge, Duncan Moir, Nic Zimmerman, Jack Foxton, Neil Clarkson
- Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”
Paula Salhany, Brandon Kiefer, Andrew Pattison, Catherine Lee, Victoria Lesiw
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL
- A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”
Stephanie Filo, Bradinn French, Taylor Mason, S. Robyn Wilson
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”
Anthony Miale Ryan Barger
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special”
Cori Wapnowska, Jon Higgins
BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES
- Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”
Felipe Salazar
- Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”
Jeremy Reuben
- Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”
Kirk Baxter
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING
- Adriana Guevara, New York University
- Jazmin Jamias, American Film Institute
- Tianze Sun, American Film Institute
