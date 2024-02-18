Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ha dominato la trentunesima edizione degli Annual Annie Awards, il più importante premio del settore dell’animazione al mondo. Per la prima volta nella storia, quest’anno nessuna pellicola Disney (o Pixar) figurava tra i candidati come miglior film d’animazione, premio che è andato proprio a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Premiati anche i registi Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers e Justin K. Thompson, così come il compositore Daniel Pemberton e Metro Boomin per le musiche. Il film ha ottenuto anche gli Annie per i migliori effetti visivi, il character design, le scenografie e il montaggio.

Tra gli altri titoli premiati, anche Robot Dreams (miglior film indipendente), Nimona (miglior doppiaggio e miglior sceneggiatura), e Il ragazzo e l’airone (migliori storyboard e migliore character animation).

Questi quattro film, assieme a Elemental, sono tutti candidati all’Oscar per il miglior film d’animazione, ma chiaramente il grande favorito ora è Across the Spider-Verse.

Sul fronte televisivo, Blue Eye Samurai ha dominato le vittorie con premi come migliore serie per adulti, migliori effetti visivi, migliore character animation, scenografie, sceneggiatura e montaggio.

Tutti i vincitori di quest’anno:

Miglior film

“Nimona”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior film indipendente

“Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia”

“Four Souls of Coyote”

“Robot Dreams”

“The Inventor”

“White Plastic Sky”

Miglior produzione speciale

“Invincible: Atom Eve”

“Shape Island: The Winter Blues”

“Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie”

“The Smeds and The Smoos”

“The Velveteen Rabbit”

Miglior corto

“Carne de Dios”

“Daffy in Wackyland”

“HUMO”

“PINA”

“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Miglior film sponsorizzato

“Video Games” by Tenacious D

Alzheimer’s Research UK ‘Change The Ending’

Laugh Track – The National (featuring Phoebe Bridgers)

Up in smoke

Miglior tv/media – prescolare

“Batwheels,” episode: “To the Batmobile!”

“Ghee Happy,” episode: “Navagraha”

“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh,” episode: “Piglet, Tigger and the Cardboard Box”

“StoryBots: Answer Time,” episode: “Fractions”

“The Creature Cases,” episode: “The Forest Food Bandit”

Miglior tv/media – bambini

“CURSES!” episode: “The Baboon Temple”

“Hilda,” episode: “Chapter 8: The Fairy Isle”

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: “The Beyonder”

“My Dad the Bounty Hunter,” episode: “Bizarre Ride”

“Shape Island,” episode: “105B Square’s Special Place”

Miglior tv/media – adulti

“Big Mouth,” episode: “The International Show”

“Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “Pilot: Hammerscale”

“Bob’s Burgers,” episode: “Amelia”

“Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Signal”

“Tomato Kitchen,” episode: “Special Production”

Miglior tv/media – miniserie

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “Enkai”

“Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection,” episode: “Yellowbird”

“Pokémon: Path to the Peak,” episode: 1

Miglior film studentesco

“From The Top,” National Film and Television School

“Kolaj,” Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

“La quête de l’humain,” Gobelins, l’école de l’image

“Quem Salva,” Supinfocom Rubika

“The Little Poet,” California Institute of the Arts

Migliori effetti – TV/Media

“Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “Moremi”

“Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Sith”

“The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday”

“What If…? Episode 206, ‘What If…Kahhori Reshaped the World?’”

Migliori effetti – film

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“The Peasants”

Miglior character animation – tv/media

“Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake,” episode: “The Winter King”

“Blue Eye Samurai,” episodes 101, 104 and 106

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episodes: “Moremi,” “Surf Sangoma,” “Stardust”

“Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “I Am Your Mother”

“THE AMAZING DIGITAL CIRCUS”: pilot

Miglior character animation – film

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken”

“Suzume”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior character animation – live action

“Ahsoka”

“Cocaine Bear”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“The Little Mermaid”

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

Miglior character animation – videogiochi

“Atomic Heart”

“Hogwarts Legacy”

“Let’s! Revolution!”

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

“Teslagrad 2”

Miglior character design – tv/media

“Clone High,” episode: “Let’s Try This Again”

“Jessica’s Big Little World,” episode: “Bedtime Routine”

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “You Give Me Heart”

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: 515M-106 (“The Beyonder”)

“Spirit Rangers,” episode: “Water Protectors”

Miglior character design – film

“Elemental”

“Merry Little Batman”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Miglior regia – tv/media

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “Moremi”

“My Dad the Bounty Hunter,” episode: “Bizarre Ride”

“Pokémon Concierge,” episode: #2 “What’s on Your Mind, Psyduck?”

“Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Fall”

“Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Screecher’s Reach”

Miglior regia – film

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior musica – tv/media

“Animaniacs,” episode: “Talladega Mice”

“Babylon 5: The Road Home”

“Pacemaker”

“Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Aau’s Song”

“The Smeds and The Smoos”

Miglior musica – film

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Migliori scenografie – tv/media

“Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “Hammerscale”

“Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “The Great Fire of 1657”

“Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Storm”

“Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Sith”

“What If…?” episode: “What if… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?”

Migliori scenografie – film

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Migliori storyboard – tv/media

“Craig Before The Creek,” episode: “Craig Before The Creek”

“Fright Krewe,” episode: “The Blood Awakening, Part 1”

“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” episode: “Never Give Up”

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight,” episode: “Apok-ta-pokalypse Now, Part II”

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: 515M-107 “Run the Rink”

Migliori storyboard – film

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Suzume”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior doppiaggio – tv/media

Aisha Tyler, “Archer,” episode: “Keys Open Doors”

Vico Ortiz, “Craig Before The Creek,” episode: “Craig Before The Creek”

Diamond White, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: “Moon Girl Landing”

Dan Stevens, “Solar Opposites,” episode: “The Re-Visibility Bouillabaisse”

Alex Lawther, “The Velveteen Rabbit”

Miglior doppiaggio – film

David Hornsby, “Merry Little Batman”

Tresi Gazal, “Migration”

Chloë Grace Moretz, “Nimona”

Hokuto Matsumura, “Suzume”

Jack Black, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Miglior sceneggiatura – tv/media

“Blue Eye Samurai,” episode 105: “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride”

“Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection,” episode: “Yellowbird”

“Rock Paper Scissors,” episode: “Birthday Police”

“Rosie’s Rules,” episode: “Time Trouble”

“Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Reunion”

Miglior sceneggiatura – film

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Suzume”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior montaggio – tv/media

“Blue Eye Samurai,” episode 105: “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride”

“Hilda,” episode: “Chapter 6: The Forgotten Lake”

“I Am Groot,” episode: “Groot’s Snow Day”

“Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Screecher’s Reach”

“The Legend of Vox Machina,” episode: “The Sunken Tomb”

Miglior montaggio – film

“Elemental”

“Leo”

“Nimona”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

