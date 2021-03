I need a true detective type of series with @BenAffleck Batman and @JoeManganiello deathstroke with multiple timelines going on at once.

I need to see why it’s personal, how it got even, and how they ended up working together in the knightmare. #zacksnydersjusticeleague

— lil fishstick Julioseid (@___Julio___) March 18, 2021