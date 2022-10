Black Adam: The Rock condivide la fragorosa reazione dei fan alla scena dei titoli di coda

Chills 🤯🌋#BlackAdam is a GREAT TIME at the movies — here’s an insane AUDIENCE ERUPTION at the end of BLACK ADAM from last night in

France 🇫🇷.

We opened #1 in France, Korea & Indonesia and the rest of the world opens TONIGHT.

Have FUN tonight.

~ dj#fansfirst #ba⚡️#dceu pic.twitter.com/BQmtQqJ7EU

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 20, 2022