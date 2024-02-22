Barbie, Saltburn e Povere creature! sono i film vincitori della 26 esima edizione dei Costume Designers Guild Awards, il premio del sindacato dei costumisti che rappresenta migliaia di artisti e artigiani del settore.
Tra i premiati, gli unici due candidati all’Oscar sono Barbie e Povere creature!: a questo punto, uno dei due sarà il vincitore. Gli altri tre candidati sono Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon e Oppenheimer (quest’ultimo potrebbe però vincere a sorpresa).
Un anno fa a dominare i CGDA furono Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once e Glass Onion: Knives Out. Ma Black Panther: Wakanda Forever vinse l’Oscar. Dal 1999 a oggi, solo tre volte l’Oscar non è andato a un film che aveva ricevuto il CDGA come miglior film ambientato nel passato: Mad Max: Fury Road, Black Panther e Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Ecco i vincitori dei CGDA nelle varie categorie:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
“American Fiction” – Rudy Mance
“May December” – April Napier
“Nyad” – Kelli Jones
“Renfield” – Lisa Lovaas
“Saltburn” – Sophie Canale — WINNER
Excellence in Period Film
“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Jacqueline West
“Maestro” – Mark Bridges
“Napoleon” – Janty Yates & Dave Crossman
“Oppenheimer” – Ellen Mirojnick
“Poor Things” – Holly Waddington — WINNER
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
“Barbie” – Jacqueline Durran — WINNER
“Haunted Mansion” – Jeffrey Kurland
“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” – Trish Summerville
“The Little Mermaid”- Colleen Atwood & Christine Cantella
“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” – Stephanie Porter
Excellence in Contemporary Television
“The Bear: Fishes” – Courtney Wheeler
“Beef: The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” – Helen Huang — WINNER
“The Last of Us: Endure and Survive “- Cynthia Ann Summers
“The Morning Show: The Kármán Line” – Sophie de Rakoff & Debra McGuire
“Poker Face: The Orpheus Syndrome” – Trayce Gigi Field
Excellence in Period Television
“The Crown: Ritz” – Amy Roberts
“Daisy Jones & the Six: Track 8: Looks Like We Made It” – Denise Wingate
“George & Tammy: Two Story House” – Mitchell Travers
“The Gilded Age: You Don’t Even Like Opera” – Kasia Walicka Maimone & Patrick Wiley
“The Great: Choose Your Weapon” – Sharon Long — WINNER
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
“Ahsoka: Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord” – Shawna Trpcic — WINNER
“Loki: 1893” – Christine Wada
“The Mandalorian: Chapter 22: Guns for Hire” – Shawna Trpcic
“What We Do in the Shadows: Pride Parade”- Laura Montgomery
“The Witcher: The Art of the Illusion” – Lucinda Wright
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
“A Black Lady Sketch Show: Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out” – Michelle Page Collins — WINNER
“Dancing with the Stars: Monster Night” – Steven Norman Lee & Daniela Gschwendtner
“The Masked Singer: ’80s Night” – Tim Chappel
“The Masked Singer: One Hit Wonders Night” – Marina Toybina & Steven Norman Lee
“Saturday Night Live: Aubrey Plaza Host” – Tom Broecker, Christina Natividad & Ashley Dudek
Excellence in Short Form Design
“American Horror Story: Delicate” Official Teaser (Commercial) – Paula Bradley
“Blink 182 – “Dance With Me”(Music Video) – Julie Vogel
“Great Acting or Great Taste” – Pepsi (Commercial) – Heather Allison
“Jack’s New Angle” (Doritos Superbowl) (Commercial) – Trayce Gigi Field
Madonna X Vanity Fair – “The Enlightenment” (Short Film) – B. Åkerlund — WINNER
Excellence in Costume Illustration
1923: War and the Turquoise Tide – Maggie S. Chan
“Haunted Mansion” – Barbra Araujo
“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Song Songbirds & Snakes” – Oksana Nedavniaya
“Loki: 1893” – Felipe Sanchez
“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”- Jason Pastrana — WINNER
