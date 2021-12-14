Sono state annunciate oggi le nomination alla 37 esima edizione dei, decise da un comitato di una cinquantina di membri e successivamente votate dagli oltre 6.000 membri dell’associazione Film Independent. I film candidabili devono essere prodotti negli Stati Uniti con un budget inferiore ai 22.5 milioni di dollari, la premiazione si terrà il 6 marzo 2022 in un contesto decisamente più normale di quello dell’edizione del 2021, anche se con un colpo di scena: solitamente infatti gli Spirit vengono annunciati il weekend prima degli Oscar, mentre stavolta si terranno appena prima dell’apertura delle votazioni finali, che sarà il 17 marzo. Questo significa che qualche influenza sui membri dell’Academy potrebbero averla.

A dominare le nomination di quest’anno lo studio indipendente A24, con 13 candidature per film come C’mon C’mon, Zola, The Humans e Red Rocket. Quattro nomination per The Lost Daughter, inclusa quella alla miglior regista per Maggie Gyllenhaal: ben quattro le donne candidate quest’anno, assieme a lei anche Lauren Hadaway per The Novice, Ninja Thyberg per Pleasure e Janicza Bravo per Zola. Spicca poi A Chiara di Jonas Carpignano, candidato come miglior film, miglior fotografia e miglior montaggio.

Esclusi invece dagli Spirit film che si stanno facendo notare nella stagione dei premi come Il potere del cane, Tick Tick… Boom, Belfast, Don’t Look Up, questo per via del limite nel budget.

Ricordiamo che quest’anno Nomadland ha vinto gli Spirit come miglior film, regista, fotografia e montaggio, arrivando poi a vincere tre Oscar.

INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2022: LE NOMINATION

Best Feature “A Chiara”

“C’mon C’mon”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Novice”

“Zola” Best Director Janicza Bravo, “Zola”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Lauren Hadaway, “The Novice”

Mike Mills, “C’mon, C’mon”

Ninja Thyberg, “Pleasure” Best First Feature “7 Days”

“Holler”

“Queen of Glory”

“Test Pattern”

“Wild Indian” Best Female Lead Isabelle Fuhrman, “The Novice”

Brittany S. Hall, “Test Pattern”

Patti Harrison, “Together Together”

Taylour Paige, “Zola”

Taylor Reece, “Catch the Fair One” Best Male Lead Clifton Collins, Jr., “Jockey”

Frankie Faison, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Michael Greyeyes, “Wild Indian”

Udo Kier, “Swan Song”

Simon Rex, “Red Rocket” Best Supporting Female Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Amy Forsyth, “The Novice”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Revika Anne Reustle, “Pleasure”

Suzanna Son, “Red Rocket” Best Supporting Male Colman Domingo, “Zola”

Meeko Gattuso, “Queen of Glory”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Will Patton, “Sweet Thing”

Chaske Spencer, “Wild Indian” Best Screenplay “C’mon, C’mon”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Swan Song”

“Together Together”

“Zola” Best First Screenplay “Cicada”

“Mass”

“Pig”

“Test Pattern”

“Wild Indian” Best Cinematography “A Chiara”

“Blue Bayou”

“The Humans”

“Passing”

“Zola” Best Editing “A Chiara”

“The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

“The Novice”

“The Nowhere Inn”

“Zola” Robert Altman Award The Director, Cast, and Casting Director of “Mass” Best Documentary “Ascension”

“Flee”

“In the Same Breath”

“Procession”

“Summer of Soul” Best International Film “Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Pebbles”

“Petite Maman”

“Prayers for the Stolen” Someone to Watch Award Alex Camilleri, “Luzzu”

Gillian Wallace Horvat, “I Blame Society”

Michael Sarnoski, “Pig” Truer Than Fiction Award “North by Current”

“Faya Dayi”

“Try Harder!” John Cassavetes Award “Cryptozoo”

“Jockey”

“Shiva Baby”

“Sweet Thing”

“This Is Not a War Story” Producers Award Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Lizzie Shapiro Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series “Black and Missing”

“The Choe Show”

“The Lady and the Dale”

“Nuclear Family”

“Philly D.A.” Best New Scripted Series “Blindspotting”

“It’s a Sin”

“Reservation Dogs”

“The Underground Railroad”

“We Are Lady Parts” Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad”

Anjana Vasan, “We Are Lady Parts”

Jana Schmieding, “Rutherford Falls”

Jasmine Cephas Jones, “Blindspotting”

Deborah Ayorinde, “THEM: Covenant” Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series Ollie Alexander, “It’s a Sin”

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Michael Greyeyes, “Rutherford Falls”

Ashley Thomas, “THEM: Covenant”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series “Reservation Dogs”

Fonte: Independent