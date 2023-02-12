Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

È Elvis a dominare la decima edizione dei Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, i premi del sindacato dei truccatori e parrucchieri di Hollywood. Come per altre categorie artistiche, anche questi premi hanno una suddivisione tra film ambientati nel passato o nel presente. Elvis ha ottenuto i riconoscimenti per il trucco e il parrucco in un film ambientato nel passato, mentre Everything Everywhere All at Once e Black Panther: Wakanda Forever si sono spartiti i riconoscimenti per il trucco e il parrucco in un film ambientato nel presente. The Whale, invece, ha vinto il premio per il miglior trucco prostetico.

Ricordiamo che nella categoria degli Oscar del miglior trucco e parrucco quest’anno sono candidati:

Elvis

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Whale

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

The Batman

Tra essi, Elvis e The Batman avevano ricevuto più nomination ai premi del sindacato.

Un anno fa Crudelia, A proposito dei Ricardo e Il principe cerca figlio dominarono i premi: l’Oscar al miglior trucco e parrucco andò a Gli occhi di Tammy Faye, che vinse anche l’Oscar per la migliore attrice. Non è da escludere che quest’anno accada la stessa cosa con The Whale e Brendan Fraser.

Ecco tutti i vincitori:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Elvis” (Shane Thomas, Angela Conte)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“The Whale” (Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Elvis” (Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston)

TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Euphoria- Season 2″ – Doniella Davy, Tara Lang Shah, Alexandra J. French

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Pam & Tommy” (David Williams, Jennifer Aspinall, Dave Snyder, Bill Myer)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Pam & Tommy” (David Williams, Jason Collins, Mo Meinhart, Abby Lyle Clawson)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Abbott Elementary” (Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina R. Joseph)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Our Flag Means Death” (Margarita Pidgeon, Stacy Bisel, Kate Loftis, Christopher Enlow)

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Legendary” (Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Sean Conklin)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” (Michael Ornelaz, Matt Sprunger, Jon Moore, Robin Pritchard)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” (Alexei Dmitriew, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mo Meinhart)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Legendary” (Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Dean Francis Banowetz, LaLisa Turner)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” (Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai)

DAYTIME TELEVISION:

Best Make-Up

“The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans” (Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet)

Best Hair Styling

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Tara Copeland, Roberto Ramos)

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING:

Best Make-Up

“The Quest” (Elle Favorule, Michelle Sfarzo, Sonia Cabrera)

Best Hair Styling

“The Quest” (Erica C. Adams, Alyn R. Topper, Lauren McKeever, Jennifer Tremont)

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS:

Best Make-Up

“American Horror Stories: Dollhouse” Promo (Kerry Herta, Jason M. Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Christina Kortum)

Best Hair Styling

“American Horror Stories: Season 2” Promos (Joe E. Matke III, Tiphanie G. Baum, Jerilynn Stephens, Johnny L. Lomeli)

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage):

Best Make-up

“Kinky Boots” (Brandi Strona, Glen Alen, Lilia Villasenor)

Best Hair Styling

“La Traviata” (Jeanna Parham, Christina E. Martin)

Fonte: Variety