Come da tradizione, si sono svolti 24 ore prima degli Oscar i Razzie Awards, i premi assegnati dalla The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation (composta da 1.179 membri) ai peggiori film dell’anno.
Se un anno fa Blonde di Andrew Dominik aveva trionfato, quest’anno tocca a uno slasher creato grazie all’ingresso di una IP della Disney nel pubblico dominio, ovvero Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, premiato come peggior film, peggior regia, peggior sceneggiatura, peggior coppia sullo schermo e peggior remake/rip-off/sequel.
L’ambito premio per la “redenzione”, assegnato a una persona nominata al Razzie in passato che però “ha fatto cose migliori” in tempi recenti, è andato nientemeno che alla Tata, Fran Drescher, che ora è presidente del sindacato degli attori SAG-AFTRA e ha guidato lo sciopero dell’anno scorso. L’attrice era stata nominata nel 1998 per L’amore è un trucco.
Ben due premi sono andati a Megan Fox, come peggiore attrice e peggiore attrice non protagonista, mentre Jon Voight è stato premiato come peggior attore e Sylvester Stallone come peggior attore non protagonista.
RAZZIE AWARDS 2024: I VINCITORI
Peggior film
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Meg 2: The Trench
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Peggior attore
- Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist
- Vin Diesel / Fast X
- Chris Evans / Ghosted
- Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
- Jon Voight / Mercy
Peggiore attrice
- Ana de Armas / Ghosted
- Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde
- Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
- Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Peggiore attrice non protagonista
- Kim Cattrall / About My Father
- Megan Fox / Expend4bles
- Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
- Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s
Peggior attore non protagonista
- Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
- Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) The Pope’s Exorcist
- Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables
Peggiore coppia sullo schermo
- Qualunque coppia di “spietati mercenari” / Expend4bles
- Qualsiasi coppia di donatori che hanno investito 400 milioni per i diritti di The Exorcist
- Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (che non hanno alcuna chimica) / Ghosted
- Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Pooh & Piglet come assassini assetati di sangue in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Peggior prequel, remake, rip-off o sequel
- Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Peggior regista
- Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
- David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
- Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
- Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
- Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench
Peggior sceneggiatura
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey
