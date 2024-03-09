Come da tradizione, si sono svolti 24 ore prima degli Oscar i Razzie Awards, i premi assegnati dalla The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation (composta da 1.179 membri) ai peggiori film dell’anno.

Se un anno fa Blonde di Andrew Dominik aveva trionfato, quest’anno tocca a uno slasher creato grazie all’ingresso di una IP della Disney nel pubblico dominio, ovvero Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, premiato come peggior film, peggior regia, peggior sceneggiatura, peggior coppia sullo schermo e peggior remake/rip-off/sequel.

L’ambito premio per la “redenzione”, assegnato a una persona nominata al Razzie in passato che però “ha fatto cose migliori” in tempi recenti, è andato nientemeno che alla Tata, Fran Drescher, che ora è presidente del sindacato degli attori SAG-AFTRA e ha guidato lo sciopero dell’anno scorso. L’attrice era stata nominata nel 1998 per L’amore è un trucco.

Ben due premi sono andati a Megan Fox, come peggiore attrice e peggiore attrice non protagonista, mentre Jon Voight è stato premiato come peggior attore e Sylvester Stallone come peggior attore non protagonista.

RAZZIE AWARDS 2024: I VINCITORI

Peggior film

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Peggior attore

Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight / Mercy

Peggiore attrice

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Peggiore attrice non protagonista

Kim Cattrall / About My Father

Megan Fox / Expend4bles

Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s

Peggior attore non protagonista

Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

Peggiore coppia sullo schermo

Qualunque coppia di “spietati mercenari” / Expend4bles

Qualsiasi coppia di donatori che hanno investito 400 milioni per i diritti di The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (che non hanno alcuna chimica) / Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet come assassini assetati di sangue in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Peggior prequel, remake, rip-off o sequel

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Peggior regista

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh / Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

Peggior sceneggiatura

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

