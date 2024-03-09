Come da tradizione, si sono svolti 24 ore prima degli Oscar i Razzie Awards, i premi assegnati dalla The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation (composta da 1.179 membri) ai peggiori film dell’anno.

Se un anno fa Blonde di Andrew Dominik aveva trionfato, quest’anno tocca a uno slasher creato grazie all’ingresso di una IP della Disney nel pubblico dominio, ovvero Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, premiato come peggior film, peggior regia, peggior sceneggiatura, peggior coppia sullo schermo e peggior remake/rip-off/sequel.

L’ambito premio per la “redenzione”, assegnato a una persona nominata al Razzie in passato che però “ha fatto cose migliori” in tempi recenti, è andato nientemeno che alla Tata, Fran Drescher, che ora è presidente del sindacato degli attori SAG-AFTRA e ha guidato lo sciopero dell’anno scorso. L’attrice era stata nominata nel 1998 per L’amore è un trucco.

Ben due premi sono andati a Megan Fox, come peggiore attrice e peggiore attrice non protagonista, mentre Jon Voight è stato premiato come peggior attore e Sylvester Stallone come peggior attore non protagonista.

RAZZIE AWARDS 2024: I VINCITORI

Peggior film

  • The Exorcist: Believer
  • Expend4bles
  • Meg 2: The Trench
  • Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Peggior attore

  • Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist
  • Vin Diesel / Fast X
  • Chris Evans / Ghosted
  • Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
  • Jon Voight / Mercy

Peggiore attrice

  • Ana de Armas / Ghosted
  • Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde
  • Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
  • Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
  • Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Peggiore attrice non protagonista

  • Kim Cattrall / About My Father
  • Megan Fox / Expend4bles
  • Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
  • Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s

Peggior attore non protagonista

  • Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
  • Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) The Pope’s Exorcist
  • Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

Peggiore coppia sullo schermo

  • Qualunque coppia di “spietati mercenari” / Expend4bles
  • Qualsiasi coppia di donatori che hanno investito 400 milioni per i diritti di The Exorcist
  • Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (che non hanno alcuna chimica) / Ghosted
  • Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
  • Pooh & Piglet come assassini assetati di sangue in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Peggior prequel, remake, rip-off o sequel

  • Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • The Exorcist: Believer
  • Expend4bles
  • Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse
  • Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Peggior regista

  • Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
  • David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
  • Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
  • Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
  • Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

Peggior sceneggiatura

  • The Exorcist: Believer
  • Expend4bles
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
  • Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

