Can confirm, with info directly from Lucasfilm that reports of the Rey-centric #StarWars movie being titled ‘Episode X: A New Beginning’ is “categorically incorrect.”

While working title is 'New Jedi Order,' "No other titles have been/are being used at this time."

— Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) February 28, 2024