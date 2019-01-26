Inoltre sono stati diffusi online anche i dettagli riguardanti le varie edizioni home video del film che arriveranno nel mercato americano il 26 febbraio.
Trovate il video nella parte superiore della pagina. Qua sotto i dettagli di Dvd, Blu-ray e 4K UHD:
Soon Trending: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Latest In-Home Release
Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet”
Access Granted on Digital 4K Ultra HD™ and Movies Anywhere on Feb. 12 and
4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray™ on Feb. 26
Fans can browse exclusive extras revealing the creation of the film’s eye-popping internet and its off-the-wall content, deleted scenes, hidden Easter eggs and much more!
BURBANK, CAlif. (Jan. 16, 2019) – Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” the animated adventure featuring video-game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman), raced to No. 1 opening weekend (the second biggest Thanksgiving opening of all time), winning the top spot at the domestic box office for three consistent weeks and grossing more than $435.1 million to date. In the hilarious, highspeed sequel to 2012’s Oscar®-nominated “Wreck-It Ralph,” the besties risk it all by traveling to the expansive, fast-paced world of the internet in an action-packed attempt to save Vanellope’s game Sugar Rush. “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is available instantly on Digital 4K Ultra HD™/HD/SD and Movies Anywhere Feb. 12 and physically on Blu-ray and DVD Feb. 26.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” arrives home with a wide-range of exclusive extras, taking fans behind the scenes at Walt Disney Animation Studios to explore how artists created the film’s vibrant version of the internet — from comical cat videos to the intense online game Slaughter Race to shady characters on the Dark Net. Features also reveal some Easter eggs — inside jokes and references to other Disney films and characters hidden throughout the film — and filmmakers introduce some never before revealed deleted scenes.
Directed by Rich Moore (Academy Award Ò-winning “Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph”) and Phil Johnston (co-writer “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Zootopia,” writer, “Cedar Rapids”), and produced by Clark Spencer (“Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Bolt,” “Lilo & Stitch”), “Ralph Breaks the Internet” welcomes back favorite cast and characters introduced six years ago, including Reilly, who provides the voice of Ralph, and Silverman, who returns as the voice of Vanellope. Lending a virtual hand to Ralph and Vanellope is Shank, voiced by Gal Gadot, a tough-as-nails driver from a gritty online auto-racing game called Slaughter Race, a place Vanellope wholeheartedly embraces — so much so that Ralph worries he may lose the only friend he’s ever had. Yesss, voiced by Taraji P. Henson, the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site BuzzzTube, makes Ralph a viral sensation. Jack McBrayer and Jane Lynch return as the voices of Fix-It Felix Jr. and Sergeant Calhoun, respectively, and Disney Animation’s good luck charm, actor Alan Tudyk was called on to voice a search engine named KnowsMore — literally a know-it-all — who runs a search bar and helps Ralph and Vanellope on their quest. Lots of exciting cameos are also featured in the film including a scene that reunites all of the original (living) Disney Princess voice cast.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be packaged and released several different ways, offering families the flexibility to watch the movie instantly and on a variety of different devices of their choosing. The film is available in Digital 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD and physically as a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital Copy), a Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Copy) and a single DVD.
BONUS FEATURES: *
Blu-ray & Digital:
How We Broke the Internet –Go behind the scenes at Walt Disney Animation Studios to get an in-depth look at how the filmmakers brought a world to life that billions of people visit every day but never actually see – the internet. Take a front-row seat as the team reveals the inspirations for the story and what it took to bring it to the screen. Discover all that went into developing the characters of the film including netizens like KnowsMore as well as characters like Double Dan. See the lengths the team took to create the car chase scenes in Slaughter Race and much, much more.
Surfing for Easter Eggs – Surf the web for the near-countless Easter Eggs, inside jokes and references hidden throughout the movie.
The Music of Ralph Breaks the Internet – Take a look at the music of Ralph Breaks the Internet with appearances by Imagine Dragons, Julia Michaels, Alan Menken, Sarah Silverman and more.
Deleted Scenes – Five deleted scenes with intros from directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston. Scenes include Into the Internet, Opposites, Domestic Hell, Bubble of One & Recruiting “Grandma.”
BuzzzTube Cats – Many videos were created by the animators to fill the screens of the Internet world…and lots of them are of cats! Check out the BuzzzTube to watch this hilarious cat compilation.
Music Videos – “Zero” by Imagine Dragons and “In This Place” by Julia Michaels.
Digital Exclusive:
Baby Drivers – Slaughter Racing School – Take a spin behind the wheel with the artists behind Ralph Breaks the Internet as they go to race car driving school.
DVD:
Music Videos – “Zero” by Imagine Dragons and “In This Place” by Julia Michaels.
Diretto da Rich Moore e Phil Johnson e prodotto da Clark Spencer, il film è ambientato sei anni dopo i fatti del primo (proprio come la distanza tra il primo e il secondo film); quando un router wi-fi viene collegato alla sala giochi dove vivono i personaggi, Ralph e Vanellope intraprendono una nuova avventura.
I due lasciano infatti la sala giochi di Litwak avventurandosi nel misterioso ed eccitante mondo di internet. Dovranno rischiare tutto ciò che hanno viaggiando nel world wide web in cerca di un pezzo di ricambio per riparare il videogioco di Vanellope, Sugar Rush. Si affideranno ai cittadini di internet per navigare, e incontreranno un’imprenditrice del web chiamata Yesss (Taraji P. Henson), algoritmo a capo del sito BuzzzTube.
