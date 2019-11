View this post on Instagram

Finally I can show this! Here's the approved concept design I did for Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame. I LOVED designing her original look in her solo film earlier this year. And what a blast it was to revisit her design trying to envision what her modern day look over 20 some years later would look like. I did a ton of different options. The thinking behind this one was essentially taking every look through the decades from the original (male) Captain Marvel to Ms Marvel to her modern day comic book look & combining them into one new original look. It was a fun exploration.