Looks like I can finally share these #Avengers posters! (Apologies in advance, as this ultra-limited edition is only for the cast & crew.) A huuuuge thanks goes to Trinh Tran for giving me the gig, not to mention letting me have the time necessary to see it through. pic.twitter.com/5wr96rPNoI

— Paolo Rivera (@PaoloMRivera) February 15, 2020