COME SEGUIRE IL DC FANDOME

A partire dalle 19:00 (ora italiano) seguiremo il, con tutte le notizie, gli aggiornamenti e i trailer che verranno mostrati durante la prima convention completamente virtuale dedicata a film, serie tv, videogiochi e fumetti DC. La seconda parte della convention, intitolata DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse e incentrata soprattutto sulle serie tv, si terrà il 12 settembre e sarà totalmente on demand (con tutti i video disponibili per tutti, per 24 ore).

L’evento, totalmente gratuito, si sviluppa in una serie di panel dalle ore 19:00 alle ore 3:00 del mattino, a partire dal panel di Wonder Woman 1984 durante il quale vedremo il nuovo trailer del film con Gal Gadot. Per vedere i panel basta andare su dcfandome.com, su desktop, smartphone o tablet: la Warner Bros afferma che i video saranno sottotitolati in italiano.

I panel saranno trasmessi in streaming “in diretta”, nel senso che sarà possibile vederli durante la messa in onda senza mandare in dietro o in pausa. Per chi se li perdesse, saranno disponibili due repliche nel corso delle 24 ore successive (dalle ore 19 di domenica i panel di DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes non saranno più visibili).

IL PROGRAMMA

19:00pm – 19:25pm – Wonder Woman 1984 Panel

19:25pm – 19:45pm – Warner Bros. Games Montreal Announcement

19:45pm – 20:15pm – The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming

20:15pm – 20:45pm – Multiverse 101

20:40pm – 20:50pm – Introducing Flash

20:50pm – 20:55pm – Beyond Batman

20:55pm – 21:25pm – The Suicide Squad

21:40pm – 22:00pm – BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe

22:00pm – 22:15pm – Legacy of the Bat

22:20pm – 22:30pm – Chris Daughtry: Performance

22:30pm – 22:35pm – The Joker: Put on a Happy Face

22:35pm – 22:45pm – Jim Lee Portfolio Review – DC Super-Villain Fan Art

22:45pm – 22:05pm – Surprise DC Comics Panel

23:10pm – 23:30pm – I’m Batman: The Voices Behind the Cowl

23:30pm – 23:55pm – The Snyder Cut of Justice League

23:54pm – 00:09am – The Flash TV Panel

00:10am – 00:25am – Black Adam

00:30am – 00:50am – CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus

00:50am – 01:05am – Titans TV Panel

01:05am – 01:15am – Aquaman

01:15am – 01:25am – “Ask Harley Quinn”

01:20am – 01:25am – Wonder Woman 80th Celebration

01:25am – 01:40am – Tomorrow’s Super Heroes with Jim Lee Brought to You By Gold House

01:40am – 01:50am – Shazam!

01:50am – 02:12am – Wonder Woman 1984 – The WW84 Cast Play ‘Werewolf 1984’

02:10am – 02:30am – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

02:30am – 03:00am – The Batman

TUTTE LE NOTIZIE, I TRAILER E GLI AGGIORNAMENTI

