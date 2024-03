I really enjoyed Road House. Doug Liman – great job subverting genre & Gyllenhaal in amazing shape, respect! What a debut from @TheNotoriousMMA happy when a movie like this does well as it's my bread & butter but c'mon, what's with the CGI fight scenes?! Swayze didn't need it. https://t.co/aV9PKkHtyq

— Scott Adkins (@TheScottAdkins) March 24, 2024