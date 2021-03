We’ve joined @ZackSnyder’s Justice League. To celebrate the release of the #SnyderCut, our sculptors have been busy bringing beloved characters to life. Get another glimpse of heroes & villains in-the-making. Follow our @snydercut #collectibles journey at https://t.co/S5oQs8qXCL pic.twitter.com/hExMG3VwLH

— Weta Workshop (@WetaWorkshop) March 14, 2021