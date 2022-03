This really caught me off guard, not sure how I feel about this. Kind of feels like it was only put here so Maggie can’t kill Negan, not sure but we will see how it plays out. I’m really interested in Annie’s character though!! I hope she isn’t killed off so soon #twd pic.twitter.com/Ro2U9mW4pc

— PlanetWD (@planet_TWD) March 28, 2022