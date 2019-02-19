La Sony Pictures ha diffuso in rete un nuovo video promozionale diche vede al centro

Inoltre sono approdati in rete anche nuovi dettagli sulle varie edizioni home video che saranno disponibili negli Stati Uniti dal 19 marzo.

Trovate la clip nella parte superiore della pagina. Qua sotto le cover delle edizioni home video del film con i dettagli sui contenuti extra:

Bonus Materials Include:

We Are Spider-Man : Exploring and celebrating one of the key themes of the film, We Are Spider-Man takes a deep dive into the diversity of the characters and aspirational core that any person from any gender or cultural background can wear the mask.

: Exploring and celebrating one of the key themes of the film, We Are Spider-Man takes a deep dive into the diversity of the characters and aspirational core that any person from any gender or cultural background can wear the mask. Spider-Verse : A New Dimension: With a stunning visual style and state of the art animation designed to take the viewer into the pages of a comic, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is not only a love letter to comic books but a groundbreaking take on the super hero genre. Hear from the artists and filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of the artform as they discuss their journey.

: A New Dimension: With a stunning visual style and state of the art animation designed to take the viewer into the pages of a comic, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is not only a love letter to comic books but a groundbreaking take on the super hero genre. Hear from the artists and filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of the artform as they discuss their journey. The Ultimate Comics Cast : Enjoy this showcase of all of the fan favorite characters featured in the Spider-Verse and the spectacular cast who were chosen to bring them to life.

: Enjoy this showcase of all of the fan favorite characters featured in the Spider-Verse and the spectacular cast who were chosen to bring them to life. A Tribute to Stan Lee & Steve Ditko : Celebrate the amazing legacy and powerful spirit of the creators of Spider-Man.

: Celebrate the amazing legacy and powerful spirit of the creators of Spider-Man. The Spider-Verse Super-Fan Easter Egg Challenge : The Spider-Verse is loaded with Easter Eggs, from cameos to comics references. Fans are challenged to find them all!

: The Spider-Verse is loaded with Easter Eggs, from cameos to comics references. Fans are challenged to find them all! Designing Cinematic Comics Characters: A breakdown of all aspects of the character design including costume, movement in animation, and distinct powers for each character.

Heroes & Hams: Meet the amazing Spider-people of the Spider-Verse.

Scorpions and Scoundrels: Explore the classic villains who wreak havoc on the Spider-Verse.

Alternate Universe Mode: In this all-new viewing experience, discover alternate scenes, plotlines, characters, and more with the filmmakers as your guide.

2 Lyric Videos

“Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Familia” by Nicki Minaj & Anuel AA (feat. Bantu)

All-New Original Short “Spider-Ham: Caught In a Ham” It’s another normal day for Peter Porker, a.k.a. the Spectacular Spider-Ham, fighting bad guys and loving hot dogs, until a mysterious portal starts messing with the very fabric of his cartoon reality.

4K Ultra HD Disc Includes:

Feature film presented with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos sound

Also includes the film and special features on the included high-def Blu-ray

Spider-Man: Un Nuovo Universo HV

Spider-Man: Un Nuovo Universo HV

Spider-Man: Un Nuovo Universo HV

Spider-Man: Un Nuovo Universo HV

Spider-Man: Un Nuovo Universo HV

Spider-Man: Un Nuovo Universo HV











Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Questa la sinossi ufficiale:

Spider-Man: Un Nuovo Universo racconta le vicende del teenager di Brooklyn Miles Morales e delle infinite possibilità del Ragno-Verso, dove più di una persona può indossare la maschera. Una visione fresca di un nuovo Universo Spider-Man con uno stile visivo innovativo e unico nel suo genere.

Il film è incentrato sull’Uomo Ragno di Miles Morales, che nei fumetti ottiene i poteri quando un ragno geneticamente modificato proveniente dai laboratori delle Osborn Industries finisce nello zaino di suo zio Aaron Davis, un criminale incallito. Inizialmente Morales non vuole essere un supereroe, ma si sente costretto a farlo quando lo Spider-Man originale muore cercando di salvare la sua famiglia.

A doppiare Morales nella versione originale c’è Shameik Moore, mentre Mahershala Ali è Aaron Davis e Brian Tyree Henry è Jeffierson Davis. Nel cast anche Liev Schreiber, che doppia il villain.

Spider-Man: Un Nuovo Universo è al cinema da Natale in Italia.

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

FONTE: CBM