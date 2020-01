Got in line at 4 am for #RiseoftheResistance opening day at Disneyland!

It’s 6am and they just opened up main street, the line for Starbucks wraps all the way out the store. We’re vlogging the whole adventure 💕 pic.twitter.com/t1bJLAAOE4

— Sierra Schultzzie (@Schultzzie) January 17, 2020