#SecretInvasion is a real thrill ride, with some MAJOR twists and turns that'll keep you on the edge of your seat!

It's a tense, old-school, high-stakes, conspiracy spy story, so it's very much a slow burn with a lot of moving parts, but if you're into it, it's pretty awesome pic.twitter.com/ElGED3y7zv

— Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) June 14, 2023