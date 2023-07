What is @johnboyega’s LEAST favorite Star Wars movie? In this episode of #TruthOrDabRapidFire, @johnboyega has two simple choices: tell the truth… or suffer the wrath of THE LAST DAB 🥵 ❤️‍🔥

**This episode was filmed before the SAG-AFTRA strike. pic.twitter.com/CwZFbEcNvv

— First We Feast (@firstwefeast) July 19, 2023