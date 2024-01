Here’s Hideo Kojima's Top 12 Films released in 2023. No ranking. They are listed in the order in which I saw them.

♥️AIR

♥️️aftersun

♥️ The Banshees of Inisherin

♥️Close

♥️R.M.N.

♥️The Wolf House

♥️The Beasts

♥️VORTEX

♥️PERFECT DAYS

♥️Society of the Snow

♥️The Killer… pic.twitter.com/TH1cqH7mPa

— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 9, 2024