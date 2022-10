She-Hulk: alcune foto dietro le quinte dell’episodio finale

GOODBYE FROM US, SHE HULK FANS (AND TITANIACS!!!) It was extremely fun to make this cartoonish satire with this astonishingly talented cast, creative team and mostly CREW. I had too much fun with all of you fans (and critics) alike on here. I love Marvel and I love ALL of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CwbTBrrCCC

— Jameela Jamil ❤️ she/her ❤️ (@jameelajamil) October 13, 2022