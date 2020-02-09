Ma ovviamente gli Oscar esprimono il consenso ottenuto da determinate pellicole all’interno della numerosissima comunità dell’Academy (composta da migliaia di votanti). Non si tratta quindi di un premio della critica, ma di un premio industriale.

Ai critici ci ha pensato IndieWire, che anche quest’anno ha realizzato un sondaggio tra ben 128 recensori sugli Oscar 2020. Il responso è praticamente unanime: Parasite merita la statuetta di miglior film, miglior regia, miglior sceneggiatura e miglior film internazionale. Il papabile vincitore dell’Oscar come miglior film, 1917, è finito invece al quinto posto. Secondo la critica, poi, Antonio Banderas meriterebbe l’Oscar più di chi la vincerà (Joaquin Phoenix), e solo Brad Pitt coincide tra le previsioni e i desiderata della critica.

Ecco la lista completa con il numero di voti:

MIGLIOR FILM

1. “Parasite” (64)

2 “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (19)

3. “The Irishman” (15)

4. TIE: “Little Women” (8) / “Marriage Story” (8)

5. “1917” (7)

6. “Jojo Rabbit” (6)

7. “Joker” (1)

8. “Ford v Ferrari” (0)

MIGLIOR REGISTA

1. Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) (76)

2. Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) (19)

3. Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) (18)

4. Sam Mendes (“1917”) (15)

5. Todd Phillips (“Joker”) (0)

MIGLIORE ATTORE

1. Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) (54)

2. Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) (35)

3. Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) (26)

4. Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) (10)

5. Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”) (3)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

1. Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”) (47)

2. Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”) (43)

3. Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) (22)

4. Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) (11)

5. Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) (5)

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

1. Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) (71)

2. Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”) (29)

3. Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) (13)

4. Al Pacino (“The Irishman”) (10)

5. Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”) (5)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

1. Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) (58)

2. Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) (49)

3. Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”) (9)

4. Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”) (6)

5. Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”) (5)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

1. Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”) (57)

2. Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) (26)

3. Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) (23)

4. Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”) (22)

5. Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”) (0)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

1. Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) (81)

2. Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”) (23)

3. Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) (15)

4. Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”) (5)

5. Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”) (1)

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

1. “I Lost My Body” (64)

2. “Toy Story 4” (22)

3. “Missing Link” (12)

4. “Klaus” (10)

5. “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (7)

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

1. “Parasite” (84)

2. “Pain and Glory” (28)

3. “Honeyland” (6)

4. “Les Miserables” (5)

5. “Corpus Christi” (2)

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

1. “Honeyland” (46)

2. “American Factory” (30)

3. “For Sama” (27)

4. “The Cave” (12)

5. “The Edge of Democracy” (5)

MIGLIOR CORTO – DOCUMENTARIO

1. “Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl” (27)

2. TIE: “In the Absence” (15) / “St. Louis Superman” (15)

3. “Life Overtakes Me” (13)

4. “Walk Run Cha-Cha” (7)

MIGLIOR CORTO – LIVE ACTION

1. “The Neighbor’s Window” (19)

2. “Brotherhood” (15)

3. TIE: “Nefta Football Club” (13) / ”A Sister” (13)

4. “Saria” (6)

MIGLIOR CORTO – ANIMAZIONE

1. “Hair Love” (32)

2. “Kitbull” (16)

3. “Memorable” (13)

4. “Daughter” (11)

5. “Sister” (4)

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

1. Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker” (40)

2. Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women” (35)

3. TIE: Randy Newman, “Marriage Story” (23) / Thomas Newman, “1917” (23)

4. John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (1)

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

1. “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” (49)

2. “Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2” (26)

3. “Stand Up,” “Harriet” (18)

4. “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4” (13)

5. “I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough” (0)

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO

1. “Ford v Ferrari” (Donald Sylvester) (52)

2. “1917” (Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate) (41)

3. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Wylie Stateman) (22)

4. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Matthew Wood and David Acord) (5)

5. “Joker” (Alan Robert Murray) (3)

MIGLIOR SONORO

1. “Ford v Ferrari” (Paul Massey, David Giammarco, and Steven A. Morrow) (39))

2.“1917” (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson) (35)

3. “Ad Astra” (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano) (33)

4. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano) (13)

5. “Joker” (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, and Tod Maitland) (1)

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

1. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Production Design: Barbara Ling/Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh) (55)

2. “Parasite” (Production Design: Lee Ha Jun/Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo) (52)

3. “1917” (Production Design: Dennis Gassner/Set Decoration: Lee Sandales) (10)

4. “Jojo Rabbit” (Production Design: Ra Vincent/Set Decoration: Nora Sopková) (5)

5. “The Irishman” (Production Design: Bob Shaw/Set Decoration: Regina Graves) (3)

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

1. Roger Deakins, “1917” (52)

2. Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse” (35)

3. Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (28)

4. Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman” (11)

5. Lawrence Sher, “Joker” (1)

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

1. “Bombshell” (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker) (61)

2. “Judy” (Jeremy Woodhead) (22)

3. “1917” (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole) (14)

4. “Joker” (Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou) (13)

5. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, and David White) (8)

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

1. Jacqueline Durran, “Little Women” (57)

2. Arianne Phillips, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (39)

3. Mayes C. Rubeo, “Jojo Rabbit” (11)

4. Mark Bridges, “Joker” (8)

5. Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, “The Irishman” (6)

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

1. Yang Jinmo, “Parasite” (65)

2. Thelma Schoonmaker, “The Irishman” (33)

3. Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, “Ford v Ferrari” (22)

4. TIE: Tom Eagles, “Jojo Rabbit” (3) / Jeff Groth, “Joker” (3)

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

1. “1917” (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy) (48)

2. “The Irishman” (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, and Stephane Grabli) (27)

3. “Avengers: Endgame” (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick) (21)

4. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, and Dominic Tuohy) (13)

5. “The Lion King” (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Elliot Newman) (12)